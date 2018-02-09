Judge Loya death: In memorandum to president, Opposition MPs demand SIT probe

His (Judge BH Loya) death is suspicious, there have been two other suspicious deaths. President gave positive response,” Gandhi told media persons. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) His (Judge BH Loya) death is suspicious, there have been two other suspicious deaths. President gave positive response,” Gandhi told media persons. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

A delegation of MPs from Congress, CPM and 13 other opposition parties on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking SIT probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya. Congress president Rahul Gandhi who led the delegation told media that 114 members of Parliament signed the memorandum that was submitted to the president. The new Congress chief said that president’s response over the memorandum was positive.

“A judge died under suspicious circumstances. It will be an ode to him and his family that the investigation takes place properly. Many MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha felt discomfort over it and also feel that the matter should be probed and an SIT should be formed. 114 MPs from 15 parties have signed the memorandum. His (Judge BH Loya) death is suspicious, there have been two other suspicious deaths. President gave positive response,” Gandhi told media persons after the meeting with president.

Gandhi, who was surrounded by senior leaders including Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and D Raja, added that all the opposition leaders “want to have a proper investigation done by an independent structure that gives us the outcome.”

Judge Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case in which current BJP chief Amit Shah is an accused, died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

The issue came under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.

A total of 23 accused, including police personnel, are facing trial for their involvement in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and their associate Tulsidas Prajapati in Gujarat in November 2005.

The case was later transferred to CBI and the trial was shifted to Mumbai. A PIL seeking probe into the judge’s death was also filed before the Bombay High Court on January 8 by the Bombay Lawyers’ Association. However, the case was taken over by the Supreme Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd