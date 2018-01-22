Judge Loya death: CJI Misra-led bench to hear pleas for probe today

Judge B H Loya Judge B H Loya

Petitions asking for an independent investigation into the death of CBI Special Judge B H Loya is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court Monday by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. The petitions have been filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla and Maharashtra journalist B S Lone.

On Friday, January 19, the apex court had finalised the decision to hear the petitions as per the usual roster.

On January 16, the case was brought before a bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar. The bench had then ordered the cases to be brought before “an appropriate bench”. “Let the documents be placed on record within seven days and if it is considered appropriate, copies be furnished to the petitioners. Put up before the appropriate bench,” the order had said. A date for hearing the matter, however, had not been fixed.

The Maharashtra government had filed the related documents in a sealed cover and had opposed the handing over of the entire documentation to the petitioners. The SC had then left it to the Maharashtra government to take a decision on which of the documents pertaining to the CBI Judge’s death could be handed over to the petitioners.

Earlier, in a first in country’s history, four seniormost judges of the apex court — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had spoken to the press about discrepancies in the functioning of the Supreme Court as well as the priorities of the CJI in roster-making for cases of national importance listed in the apex court. The case pertaining to the death of CBI Judge Loya was the trigger for the unprecedented presser.

Over a week ago, Judge Loya’s son Anuj had told reporters that no member of his family had any suspicion regarding the death. The family was convinced that his father had died of natural causes, Anuj said to PTI.

Earlier, some of Judge Loya’s relatives, including his sister, had told Caravan magazine that his death was owing to unnatural causes.

(With ENS and PTI inputs)

