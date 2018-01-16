Judge Loya death case: SC adjourns hearing on pleas seeking independent probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on two petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Loya in 2014. The court has not fixed any specific date for the next hearing in the case.
The petitions were filed in the top court last Thursday and allocated to Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar the next day who sought the Maharashtra government’s response on the pleas by January 15. The hearing was deferred to Tuesday as Justice Shantanagoudar was not available.
In today’s hearing, in response to senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for Maharashtra, placing documents relating to Loya’s death in a sealed envelope before the court, the two-judge bench directed him to supply documents to the petitioners. Justice Mishra observed it was “a matter where they should see everything”.
The petitioners in the case are Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla. Lone sought a fair probe into the alleged mysterious death of Loya. Poonawalla, in his plea, called the death of the judge “questionable, mysterious and contradicting”.
Also read | Son says Judge Loya died natural death, 'no doubt in family'
On Friday, following the assignment of the case, four top judges of the Supreme Court held an unprecedented press conference in which they said they had approached Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra regarding the same. Although they did not specify the case, Justice Gogoi replied in the affirmative when asked if it was about the case on the death of Judge Loya.
“Even this morning, on a particular issue, four of us went and met the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India with a specific request which we could not unfortunately convince him that we were right. Therefore, we were left with no choice than to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution and take care of the nation, because we have heard a lot of wise men talking in this country earlier,” Justice Chelameswar had said, on behalf of them.
Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh “fake encounter” case, in which BJP president Amit Shah was an accused. Shah was later acquitted by a CBI court in the case.
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:54 pmThe majority of Indians are not interested in Justice . We only want events to proceed in a manner that will confirm our existing and comfortable biases. We do not want anything to shatter our carefully constructed illusions. Is it possible that a judge was murdered because he was unwilling to pander to the powers that be ? Is it possible that the CBI is deliberately derailing it's own investigations and prosecution to protect the powerful from Justice ? it is too dreadful to even think about the murder of our democracy . So it is better to brush everything under the carpet and cling to our illusions.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:51 pmLoya case should be investigated not because the family feels aggrieved but because our famous Modi hate Brigade feels so. What a shame.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:34 pmShould the person and NGO not have asked for all documents under RTI before moving the HC with two cases and also the SC . Can we have a case right or wrong with half documents ??Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:33 pmAfter all that ,the result is ,we dont know when the next hearing is.Not that it comes as surprise.I wish they apply the same to all cases.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:45 pmHarun Hafeez, what is Poonawala's interest in the natural death of a judge? Poonawala is the brother in law of Robert Vadra and clearly there is a political angle. Poonawala is interested to bring back the corrupt Robert Vadra as well as all the anti Indian brigade consisting of Gandhi-Maino-Vadra family to loot and destroy our country. Poonawala should first file a PIL to investigate the death of Sunanda Pushkar which was a murder committed by these anti national gang. There were money laundering and ISI angles behind this death. Congress has a big support base in Indian judiciary system which has to be cleaned to punish the traitors who act as "secularists and socialists" in the country but are carrying our various anti national activities in this pretext.Reply
- Jan 16, 2018 at 12:50 pmWhy is Poonawala should also file PILs about so many mysterious deaths of Vadra family as well as some of the senior Congress leaders like Madhav Rao Scindia, Rajesh Pilot, who were also challengers to Sonia but died under mysterious circumstances.