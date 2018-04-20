Judge Loya death case: CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks opposition’s apology

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s decision in the CBI Special Judge B H Loya’s death case has more than established that Maharashtra government’s investigation into the matter was free and fair. (File) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s decision in the CBI Special Judge B H Loya’s death case has more than established that Maharashtra government’s investigation into the matter was free and fair. (File)

Demanding a public apology from the Opposition and a few media houses, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s decision in the CBI Special Judge B H Loya’s death case has more than established that Maharashtra government’s investigation into the matter was free and fair.

Ruling out foul play in Loya’s death, the Supreme Court on Thursday concluded that he had died of “natural causes” and dismissed petitions seeking inquiry into the circumstances of the death. Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis maintained that the order has exposed the Opposition, which was raising “unsubstantiated charges” against the governments at the Centre and the state.

“Today, Congress, Communists and their allies, along with two to three media houses, which were engaged in false propaganda against BJP president Amit Shah, should tender an apology to the nation. They also own an apology to the Supreme Court for wasting its time,” he said.

“The Opposition had stressed on the conspiracy theory and unnecessarily dragged the name of BJP and its leaders to score brownie points. They went to the extent of accusing BJP president Amit Shah… However, the SC verdict has exposed the mask of Congress, Communists and their allies,” the CM added. The development is also a clear pointer and endorsement on the indepth investigation done by the state government in the Loya case, said Fadnavis.

