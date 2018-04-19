Judge Loya case: Sad day in India’s history, SC verdict leaves many questions unanswered, says Congress

Judge Loya case: Randeep Surjewala said the issue of criminality or lack of it can only be decided through an investigation. Judge Loya case: Randeep Surjewala said the issue of criminality or lack of it can only be decided through an investigation.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment dismissing petitions seeking an independent investigation into the death of special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, the Congress on Thursday said the judgment has left many questions unanswered and the verdict marks a sad day in India’s history.

“The verdict marks a sad day in India’s history. The Supreme Court verdict has left many questions unanswered.There were discrepancies in the post-mortem report, even in recording the name of the victim properly.” Randeep Singh Surjewala,Senior Congress leader and communications in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC)said.

Asserting that the Congress reiterates demand for an independent and fair probe into Judge Loya’s death, Surjewala said the issue of criminality or lack of it can only be decided through an investigation.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in a tweet said: “Dispassionate analysis of Loya judgement must await its full reasoning. But unless logical reasons found in it, it will raise more questions and leave many unanswered. SC can remove suspicions only by dealing with them directly.”

“Am prepared to accept a) heavy emphasis in SC Loya regarding veracity of accompanying judges b) anguish regarding scandalous arguments (c) initiation of contempt if it arises (d) provided it is accompanied by solid reasons rebutting the 7/8 suspicious circumstances raised. Absent that, above lamentations not enough (sic).” Singhvi tweeted further.

The top court ruled that Loya died of natural causes and that the petitions were a serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, pronounced its verdict after hearing a clutch of petitions. The bench also said that the “petitioners’ conduct prima-facie constitutes criminal contempt,” but the court “would spare them of any contempt action.”

Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. He had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. His death came to light in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.

On January 14 this year, Loya’s son had, however, said in Mumbai that his father had died of natural causes.

