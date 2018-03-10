Judge Loya case: Maharashtra govt slams bullying, browbeating of judges

The exchange came in the backdrop of Bhushan’s argument that Loya might have died due to poisoning. The exchange came in the backdrop of Bhushan’s argument that Loya might have died due to poisoning.

Minutes after advocate Prashant Bhushan questioned if the two judges of the Supreme Court from Maharashtra “should hear the matter”, where higher court judges from the state have been witness to the death of B H Loya, the Maharashtra government came down heavily on the petitioners on bullying and browbeating of judges, stating that the members of the judiciary should be “protected” by the court.

The court witnessed a heated exchange between Justice D Y Chandrachud and Bhushan, after the latter said: “The two sitting judges of the high court have given their statements (on death of judge Loya) and this indicates that they are witness to the case…Also, the government is only relied upon the intelligence report where four other judges have recorded their statement….If this is the case, then two judges of bench (referring to Justice A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud) who have served in Maharashtra and know these judges (HC judges), may not hear the case.”

Responding to it, Chandrachud said: “If that is your argument then we will deal with it the way we deal a case. We must tell you, we ask ourselves in every case whether we should consider hearing the matter or not especially when the matter comes from high court….raise it squarely and we will answer.”

Referring to the argument made by Bhushan that two judges Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, who have served in Maharashtra should not hear the matter, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said “judges need to be protected” and ordering an inquiry would mean that the four judges, who have recorded their statement, will be treated as accused “in conspiracy of murder.”

Arguing on behalf of the Maharashtra government, Salve said: “Your lordships should ward off bullying and fear-mongering by a bunch of lawyers…If the entire system dances to the tune of one man (Amit Shah), as has been alleged, we might as well up wind up this institution. Time has come you stop this immediately.”

