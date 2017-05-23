Judge hearing Sheena Bora murder case transferred

The case was adjourned to June 12 when it will be assigned to another judge. (Representational Image) The case was adjourned to June 12 when it will be assigned to another judge. (Representational Image)

THE SPECIAL CBI judge hearing the Sheena Bora murder case has been transferred to Aurangabad. Special Judge Hemant S Mahajan is among 36 judges in the city transferred from Mumbai in an annual general transfer.

The trial had begun before him in February with the deposition of the first witness. The deposition, however, was stalled after the defence advocates objected to witness police officer Ganesh Dalvi submitting details about disclosures made by accused-turned-approver, Shyamvar Rai. After the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of the accused to disallow the disclosures, the witness deposition was to continue.

On Monday, however, the defence advocates informed the court that a copy of the HC order was yet to be made available. “The copy of the order in the writ petition is awaited. In such circumstances, evidence of the PW 1 (Dalvi) cannot be resumed. Moreover, the presiding officer (myself) is under transfer. Hence, both the sides requested for keeping the matter for settlement of date of recording of PW no.1 after vacation,” the judge said.

The case was adjourned to June 12 when it will be assigned to another judge.

After adjourning the matter, the judge called each of the three accused — Indrani Mukerjea, her husband, Peter, and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna — to the witness box.

He explained the reason for the adjournment.

“Your case will be heard before another court now. Cooperate with the new court and ensure that the trial ends soon. Also, take care of your health,” the judge told each of the accused.

