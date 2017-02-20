Judge Altamas Kabir passes away: After Dec 16 gangrape-murder, he gave voice to people’s anger

Not one to ever lose his cool in court or outside, Justice Kabir, as jurist Soli Sorabjee said on Sunday, was an “erudite” judge who heard counsel patiently even when they spoke about irrelevant things. Not one to ever lose his cool in court or outside, Justice Kabir, as jurist Soli Sorabjee said on Sunday, was an “erudite” judge who heard counsel patiently even when they spoke about irrelevant things.

AS THE 39th Chief Justice of India (CJI) for a brief period of nine months — between September 29, 2012 and July 18, 2013 —Justice Altamas Kabir, who died on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital after prolonged illness, presided over a court that was very active. After the infamous December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a young girl in Delhi, Justice Kabir gave voice to the pent up anger of the entire country. He said he would have certainly participated in the protests that rocked the nation in the aftermath of the incident had he not been holding a Constitutional post.

“What happened that day (December 16) was not something new… but it caught the imagination of the people and led to a tremendous upsurge and this upsurge as I have said earlier also, was fully justified. What started as a protest, as a mark of showing one’s anger, it was all genuine, absolutely necessary… I salute everybody who took part (in the protests). I wish I could also have been there, but I can’t,” he said few days after the incident.

Watch what else is making news:



Justice Kabir would be remembered for the gentle yet firm nature with which he handled court work as well as his administrative job as the head of India’s judicial system.

Once, when the then UPA government did not agree with his recommendation of a retired judge for a tribunal job, he politely but firmly told the then Attorney General Goolam Vahanvati that unless the government could prove unsuitability of the former judge, he would not recommend another name.

Not one to ever lose his cool in court or outside, Justice Kabir, as jurist Soli Sorabjee said on Sunday, was an “erudite” judge who heard counsel patiently even when they spoke about irrelevant things.

As judge of the Supreme Court, he headed the bench that delivered the verdict that said that even if a legislator is thrown out of his party, that person continues to remain a legislator and is entitled to participate in the proceedings of the House. He was also part of the bench that heard the case of two Italian marines who had allegedly shot dead two Kerala fishermen taking them to be pirates.

It was a bench headed by him that ruled that women relatives of a husband can also be booked under the Domestic Violence Act.

He also headed that three-judge bench, which through a 2:1 majority verdict, quashed the single-window National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The verdict was later recalled by a larger bench.