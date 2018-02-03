Judge Ajay Rastogi likely to be Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, is likely to be the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, is likely to be the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, is likely to be the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, a high court official said in Agartala on Saturday.

The incumbent Chief Justice, T. Vaiphei, would retire on February 28, the official said.

Recommending Justice Rastogi’s name, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said: “…the Collegium finds Justice Rastogi suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.”

Against the sanctioned strength of four judges, the posts of two judges in Tripura High Court were lying vacant for more than one year.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App