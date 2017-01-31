Credible crackdown against Hafiz Saeed will be proof of Pakistan’s sincerity: India

Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo) Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

A day after Pakistan’s Punjab police placed Mumbai 26/11 mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, India on Tuesday said that “only a credible crackdown” would be proof of the country’s sincerity towards curbing terrorism. Speaking to reporters, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that exercises, similar to the one on Monday night, have been carried out in the past too. In a video address to his supporters before he was placed under house arrest, Saeed alleged that the growing bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the reason behind his detention. He claimed that Pakistan was put under pressure by India for his advocacy on the Kashmir and Balochistan issues.

