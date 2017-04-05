Jual Oram claims BJD members would join BJP, Naveen Patnaik calls it his ‘wishful thinking’

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Source: File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Source: File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday described as “wishful thinking” union minister Jual Oram’s statement on possibility of BJD MPs and MLAs joining BJP. “I think he (Jual Oram) is indulging in wishful thinking,” Patnaik, who is also the BJD chief, told reporters while replying to a question on Oram’s claim on Tuesday that some BJD MPs and MLAs would join the BJP. Earlier, BJD spokesman P K Deb had said that Oram was living in his “own imagination”. “Nobody from the BJD will join the BJP,” he had said.

Oram had also claimed that BJP was now the party of opportunities for the BJD and Congress leaders who maintained contact with the BJP leadership for joining the saffron party. He had said that BJP’s acceptability among the Odisha politicians has increased following the party’s victory in the assembly elections in four states, including Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections was also another factor.

Oram had also claimed that besides former MPs and ex-MLAs of BJD and Congress, some sitting MPs and MLAs also were in contact with the BJP leadership.

Earlier, BJD MP and party whip in Lok Sabha Tathagata Satpathy had alleged in a series of tweets that the BJP intends to split BJD with the help of an MP from his own party. The BJP National Executive Meeting is scheduled to be held here on April 15 and April 16.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now