JU procession against communal disturbances in Bengal

Jadavpur University students rallied on Tuesday in the university campus condemning the communal violence in Basirhat (Source: facebook.com/maroona.murmu) Jadavpur University students rallied on Tuesday in the university campus condemning the communal violence in Basirhat (Source: facebook.com/maroona.murmu)

Several teaching, non-teaching and student bodies of Jadavpur University today took out a procession calling for foiling any bid to create communal disturbances in West Bengal. Over 1000 members of different organisations like Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA), JUOA (JU Officers’ Association), JUKS (JU Karmarchari Samity), AFSU (Arts Faculty Students’ Union), FETSU, Science Faculty Students’ Union – went around the university campus before walking from Jadavpur police station to Jodhpur Park.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans they called for vigilance in the wake of the recent communal flare-up at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. They later held a meeting before Gandhi Bhavan at the university where Vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das and Registrar Pradip Ghosh spoke.

The participants decided to hold an anti-communalism convention in the university on a later date, convenor ABUTA, JU, Gautam Maity said. AFSU spokesman Somashree Chaudhury said “JU always takes pride for its liberal and secular values.”

