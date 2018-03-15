JP Nadda re-elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Union Health Minister J P Nadda Union Health Minister J P Nadda

Union Health Minister and sitting Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh J P Nadda on Thursday was re-elected to the Upper House unopposed. This will be his second term as a Member of the Parliament. Nadda, 58, arrived at the state Vidhan Sabha complex at 2 pm and later on expiry of the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination, Nadda was declared elected formally by the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha polls G C Negi. Nadda’s current term will end on April 2.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State BJP president Satpal Satti, Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal and education minister Suresh Bhardwaj were among first to congratulate Nadda.

The Congress Party had taken a decision not to field its candidate against Nadda as par some of the earlier elections when the opposition BJP too had not fielded candidates against official nominees of the ruling party.

When asked for his reaction on the re-election, Nadda said, “PM Modi and Amit Shah had trusted me and my capabilities to give me a second term from the state which had recently seen the return of the BJP to power. It’s our commitment to see Himachal get maximum projects and assistance from the centre.”

Nadda was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in May 2012 for his first term. He was BJP’s national general secretary. He was later inducted as a cabinet minister. He hails from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and has handled the departments like Health, Forests and Environment before Parliamentary affairs.

During the state assembly polls in November 2017, Nadda’s name had also cropped -up for the Chief Ministerial post but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Amit Shah did not favour his return to the state.The five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur was picked-up as CM’s choice after two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the polls from Sujanpur assembly seat.

