JP Nadda likely to get re-nominated to Rajya Sabha

There is likelihood of Congress not fielding its candidate and Nadda will be elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed and without any voting, a senior BJP leader hinted. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) There is likelihood of Congress not fielding its candidate and Nadda will be elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed and without any voting, a senior BJP leader hinted. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will get renomination to the Upper House. This will be his second term as Member of the Parliament. Himachal Pradesh election committee of the BJP which met in Shimla on Monday, has forwarded its recommendation to the BJP’s Parliamentary Board proposing single name for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

Nadda’s current term will end next month. The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha polls. The latest date for filing of the nominations is March 12.

“Nadda will be party’s candidate and a decision to this effect has already has been conveyed to the national party leadership,” state BJP president Satpal Satti said. Infact his name was cleared only at the instance of the central high command, added Satti. As per the election schedule, if needed the polling will be held on March 23 at state Vidhan Sabha complex.

However, there is likelihood of Congress not fielding its candidate and Nadda will be elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed and without any voting, a senior BJP leader hinted. The BJP has 44 members in the Upper House, apart from two indeendents also supporting the government.

During the state assembly polls in November 2017, Nadda’s name had also cropped up for the Chief Ministerial post but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah did not favour his return to the state. Thus, five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur was picked-up as CM’s choice after two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the polls from Sujanpur assembly seat.

