JP Nadda calls on CMs of all states for adoption of Clinical Act to stop ill practices in private health sector

Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File Photo) Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File Photo)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday wrote to Chief Ministers of all states for the adoption and implementation of Clinical Act in order to stop ill practices in the private health sector, reported ANI. The minister’s decision comes in the wake of two recent incidents involving private hospitals that created a furore: one where Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh erroneously declared a premature baby dead and the other in which Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital charged about Rs 15.6 lakh for a two-week hospital stay from the family of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue-related complications.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe panel constituted by Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij to look into allegations of overcharging also concluded that Fortis charged Aadya Singh’s parents Rs 15.6 lakh for a two-week hospital stay, and kept a 108 per cent profit margin on the overall bill. The profit margin for medicines and consumables varied from 5-1,737 per cent. Also Read: In layman’s language, murder: Minister slams Fortis for death of 7-year-old girl

Vij had said on Thursday, “The probe panel has found lots of irregularities. Protocol of diagnosis and medical duties was not followed. The child’s death was caused by not adopting the leave against medical advice (LAMA) protocol. The child was on a ventilator, but she was shoved into an ordinary ambulance. The ventilator was taken off and even the ambubag was not provided, which eventually led to the child’s death, which is a very serious irregularity.”

As for the Max Hospital case, the newborn who was erroneously declared dead last Friday died at a local nursing home on Wednesday afternoon. To register their protest, the family refused to take the body and demanded that the doctors facing allegations of medical negligence be arrested. Also Read: Newborn at centre of Max row dead, parents refuse to collect his body

The row erupted last week after a couple were handed their stillborn twins in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites the family found that one of them was alive. The family then rushed the boy to Aggarwal Nursing Home in Pitampura, where doctors confirmed the newborn was still alive and admitted him to the ICU.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd