Journalists told to leave BJP meeting, Manoj Tiwari left red-faced

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. (PTI Photo)

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was left embarrassed on Tuesday after his party colleague and Union minister Piyush Goyal asked journalists invited by him to cover a party meeting, to leave the venue.

Tiwari’s entreaties to Goyal that journalists were given a “special invitation” by him fell on deaf ears as the minister insisted that the “purpose” of his address to party leaders at the Delhi BJP’s executive committee meeting would be lost in their presence.

Goyal asked media persons to leave the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium on the second day of the two-day meeting. He said he was “unaware” that the media was also invited to attend the meeting.

As media persons began leaving, Goyal seemed to be open to speaking about the Modi government’s achievements in their presence. “It’s okay if they are leaving,” he said.

Delhi BJP leaders were seen asking journalists to stay back while the minister wanted them to leave. A Delhi BJP invite sent to media persons yesterday stated that “his (Goyal’s) session (is) open to media”.

The minister reached an hour late for the “open” session that was scheduled for 1 pm.

Earlier, BJP’s national general secretary Anil Jain addressed the party members in the presence of journalists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now