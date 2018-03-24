Journalists stage protest outside Delhi Police HQ

In a joint statement issued by Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India, immediate action against the officers was demanded. In a joint statement issued by Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India, immediate action against the officers was demanded.

A group of journalists belonging to various media organisations Saturday staged a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters here, demanding strict action against the police personnel accused of assaulting and molesting media persons.

Two journalists Friday filed separate complaints – one for molestation and another for assault during a protest march organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers.

The police lathicharged and used water canons to disperse the crowd near Sanjay Jheel in Lakshmi Bai Nagar.

In a joint statement issued by Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India, immediate action against the officers was demanded.

The protesters also demanded the Commissioner of Police to hear their grievances.

One of the protesting journalists who didn’t wanted to be named said, “What happened yesterday was not only shocking but scary. It shows the lack of discipline of police forces that enforces law and order in the city…It is especially worse for women reporters.”

