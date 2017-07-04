Journalists seek review of Karnataka Speaker’s order

Karnataka Speaker K B Koliwad. Karnataka Speaker K B Koliwad.

The two journalists, whose arrests had been ordered by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 21, appeared before Speaker K B Koliwad on Monday and sought a review of the arrest order. Speaker Koliwad has agreed to look into the plea of the two journalists —Ravi Belagere, the editor of the Kannada tabloid Hi Bangalore and Anil Raj, the editor of Yelahanka Voice.

The Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 21 ordered the imprisonment of the journalists for one year each with a fine of Rs 10,000 for breach of privilege of the legislature — based on recommendations by two separate privilege committees of the legislature. The decision of the Speaker on the basis of a resolution of the Assembly triggered a strong reaction from the Editors’ Guild of India which called the move harmful to press freedom.

