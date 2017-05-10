Journalists seek action as colleague manhandled by police inspector

Journalists in the city were outraged by the alleged manhandling of a senior colleague when he was collecting news of a slum eviction in the satellite town of Koradi on Tuesday. Chandrashekhar Kadam, police inspector of Koradi police station, allegedly snatched the mobile phone of senior journalist Vinayak Kund of Marathi newspaper Punyanagari while Kund was busy taking photographs of some women from the slum resisting the eviction. Kadam allegedly threw the phone away, resulting in damage.

When Kund introduced himself as journalist, Kadam allegedly caught him by the neck and pushed him around. Other journalists covering the event rushed to Kund’s rescue and questioned the PI, who allegedly continued to argue with them rudely. A group of journalists led by Shirish Borkar of Nagpur Union of Working Journalists met Commissioner of Police K Venkatesan and demanded suspension of the PI and a probe into the incident, warning that if action is not taken they would sit on a hunger strike in front of the CP office.

The CP apologised to the journalists for the ill treatment meted out to Kund and promised to conduct an inquiry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now