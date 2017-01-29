Journalist who witnessed Mahatma Gandhi assassination passes away

Veteran journalist Devdutt died early morning on January 27. He was 88 and had been ailing for some time. A Gandhian since his early days, he was present at Birla House in the lawn when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

A seasoned political commentator, Devdutt brought out a journal of political opinion called Point of View after giving up a lucrative assignment in the World Health Organisation (WHO). He was associated with many newspapers and periodicals and was highly respected by leaders of all political shades and hues.

He was associated with the Punjab-based Hind Samachar, Gujarat’s Sandesh and Odia newspaper Pragativadi. He is survived by his son, Prof Savyasaachi, who teaches sociology at Jamia Millia Islamia, and daughter Gopi Tripathi, a senior teacher of sociology at Kamala Nehru College.