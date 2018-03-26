Journalist, who took on sand mafia, mowed down by truck in MP’s Bhind district

Sandeep Sharma (in picture) lost his life after a truck mowed him down in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday morning. (Source: ANI) Sandeep Sharma (in picture) lost his life after a truck mowed him down in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday morning. (Source: ANI)

A stringer for a television channel was mowed down by a truck on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Sandeep Sharma, who was working for News World channel, was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sharma, who had conducted two sting operations on police officers, had sought police protection citing a threat to his life.

In the letter seeking police protection, Sharma had accused a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of being hand-in-glove with those engaged in illegal sand mining.

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bhind SP Prashant Khare said an offence under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) has been registered in connection with the death. He said the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident. Khare said the truck involved in the accident has been seized and they are looking for the driver who fled after the accident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd