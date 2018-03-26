Journalist, who took on sand mafia, mowed down by truck in MP’s Bhind district

A stringer for a television channel was mowed down by a truck on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Sandeep Sharma, who was working for News World channel, was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sharma, who had conducted two sting operations on police officers, had sought police protection citing a threat to his life.
In the letter seeking police protection, Sharma had accused a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of being hand-in-glove with those engaged in illegal sand mining.
Bhind SP Prashant Khare said an offence under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) has been registered in connection with the death. He said the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident. Khare said the truck involved in the accident has been seized and they are looking for the driver who fled after the accident.
- Mar 26, 2018 at 3:49 pmKeep Making laws . Keep making new laws. But the inhe ly dishonest desis will never be able to bring about any Justice.Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 3:49 pmWhy are you surprised ? Whenever ordinary people take to the streets to protest , they are labelled as Naxals and Anarchists . Over 40 people died mysterious and violent deaths in the multi thousand crore VYAPAM scam . A professor was burnt alive in front of his house and the Madhya Pradesh police registered a case of suicide. This is not Anarchy , this is BJP's democrazy .Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 3:40 pmHello ladies/gentlemen I affordable amount of money to people who want to . I am ready to one at cost price of $150,000usd. for info contact me on : 917042233453Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 3:35 pmThis will be New India.. Anyone who does not agree or think/act diffe ly will do so at their own risk.. Need to wake up before it is too late..Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 3:33 pmNothing will happen, the law is lazy and law and order Police is behaving more bitter than criminal. You can see only few comment on this why because PAID TROLLERS are not INTERESTED IN THIS TOPIC.Reply
