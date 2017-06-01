Journalist who recently exposed bootlegging racket in MP shot dead

The deceased reportedly had an argument with few people involved in illegal liquor trade recently. The deceased reportedly had an argument with few people involved in illegal liquor trade recently.

A 42-year-old Hindi scribe, Kamlesh Jain, was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Pipliyamandi town on Wednesday night by unidentified assailants, reported Hindustan Times. Family members of the deceased journalist have claimed the murder is linked to his recent expose on local bootleggers. They also claimed that Jain had been getting death threats. Police said the suspects had been identified and would be apprehended soon. Sources also said police have detained three people in the case, however, none of them had been charged yet.

The incident took place around 8.45 pm at Jain’s office when the journalist was filing his stories for the day, reported TOI. The police reportedly said the two suspects came on a motorcycle and ran away after shooting the victim from a close range. Reports suggest that locals had taken Jain to the hospital where he died. Locals have been protesting against the incident with many raising slogans against the police, who said it was the first time such an incident took place in the town.

The deceased reportedly had an argument with a few people involved in illegal liquor trade recently. His brother, Manish Jain, claimed that those people had threatened to kill him. “My brother had given an application to the local police station informing them of the incident, but no action was taken,” Manish was quoted as saying by HT. Subsequently, Kamlesh purportedly tipped off local police and it led to seizure of a vehicle carrying liquor.

However, Pipliyamandi town in-charge Anil Singh Thakur said multiple angles were being investigated and refused to comment on the motive behind the murder. “We are aware of the altercation at the railway crossing, and a Dial-100 team had reached the spot after receiving call from Kamlesh, but the other party had left the spot by then,” he said to HT.

