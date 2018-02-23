Journalist who protested PM Modi visit to Canada part of Trudeau delegation

(Express Photo by Amit Mehra) (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A Canadian journalist, who had protested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada in 2015, is also part of visiting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s delegation. Sources said Saini is part of Trudeau’s media delegation and has accompanied him to all officials events. In April 2015, pictures of Saini holding banners that said, “Modi is a Terrorist”, “Modi you are not welcome in Canada” and “India out of Khalistan” with Air India One in the background had gone viral during Modi’s state visit to Canada. Saini also attended a formal event hosted by High Commissioner of Canada in India, Nadir Patel, in New Delhi Thursday. He is also expected to be part of the media delegation when Trudeau meets Modi on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday initiated a probe into how a visa was issued to Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, which forced High Commissioner Patel to cancel the dinner invite extended to Atwal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saini confirmed he was part of Trudeau’s media delegation and was attending the event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner. Saini declined to comment on the pictures that went viral in 2015. Sources said Saini had visited Punjab in India and attended Sarbat Khalsa (a congregation of Sikhs) convened by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Saini works for a Canadian TV channel, TV84, run by Dr Amarjit Singh.

