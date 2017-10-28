Journalist Vinod Verma’s relations with Chhattisgarh Congress chief must be made public: BJP leader Rajesh Munat

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat, who has been at the centre of controversy in connection with the arrest of journalist Vinod Verma, on Saturday said the scribe’s relations with state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel must be made public and added that those involved in blackmailing should be exposed. “There are many people in Chhattisgarh conspiring to blackmail people, they should get exposed,” Munat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Munat, while addressing a press conference, had denied Verma’s claim of a sex CD, saying, it is 100 per cent fake, adding that it has been done to ruin his reputation.

BJP Yuva Morcha members on Saturday shown protest outside Bhupesh Baghel’s residence in Raipur and also blackened his name plate.

Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested on Friday by the Chhattisgarh police on the allegation of blackmailing and extortion in connection with a sex CD which allegedly involved PWD Minister Rajesh Munat. The Congress has demanded the immediate release of journalist and the resignation of Chhattisgarh minister.

Verma had worked with Amar Ujala and BBC Hindi, and was also a member of the Editors Guild of India.

