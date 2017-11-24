Journalist murder: Bandh in Tripura, CPM and BJP trade barbs

A protester drags burning tyres during a day-long strike against the killing of a Tripura journalist in Agartala on Thursday. (Reuters Photo) A protester drags burning tyres during a day-long strike against the killing of a Tripura journalist in Agartala on Thursday. (Reuters Photo)

A 12-hour bandh called by the state BJP and a 24-hour bandh called by the Pradesh Congress to protest the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmik and the alleged failure of the Left Front government in protecting people crippled life across Tripura on Thursday.

“The bandh was peaceful except for some minor scuffles and altercations here and there. A few persons, including three CPM workers, and two each of the BJP and Congress, were injured. No arrests were made,” Abhijit Saptarshi, SP of West Tripura district that also covers the state capital, told The Indian Express.

While the injured were admitted to different hospitals, Sunil Deodhar, BJP in-charge for Tripura, said one BJP worker would be shifted to Guwahati because of the serious nature of his injury. “CPM workers tried to attack our workers but could not do us much harm,” he claimed. The CPM, too, alleged that the BJP tried to create violence in the name of imposing the bandh.

Also Read: SIT seizes Tripura journalist’s phone from commandant’s residence

The ruling Left Front, while opposing the bandh, appealed to people not to heed the Opposition’s call, but educational institutions, banks and business establishments were shut across the state, while attendance in government offices was low due to absence of transport.

The CPM, the largest constituent of the Left Front government, accused the BJP of playing “dirty politics” over Bhowmik’s murder. “The state secretariat of the CPM strongly condemns and opposes the dirty politics which the BJP has started playing over the tragic incident of murder of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik,” a statement issued by Rakhal Mazumdar on behalf of the CPM state secretariat said. The party also termed as “unjustified” the BJP’s call for the bandh as the police had already arrested two main accused and investigations had begun.

Meanwhile, most newspapers carried black or blank editorial columns as a mark of protest against the journalist’s murder. Several journalists’ bodies observed ‘black day’ on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App