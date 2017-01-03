Journalist shot dead in Bihar’s Samastipur

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified men in Bihar’s Samastipur on Tuesday. The journalist was identified as Brij Kishor. Earlier in November last year, a journalist working for a reputed Hindi daily was shot dead in Sasaram, district headquarters of Rohtas district in Bihar. The murder took place exactly six months after another journalist with a Hindi paper, Rajdeo Ranjan, was gunned down in Siwan.

Rajdeo Ranjan was shot dead allegedly by the men of Siwan strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin.

More details awaited

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd