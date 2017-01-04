Journalist shot dead in Bihar

A 36-year-old journalist, who also owned a brick kiln, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Samastipur on Tuesday evening. Police said personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder.

This is the third killing of a journalist in the state since the murder of Hindustan’s Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan last May.

Police said the incident took place around 6.15 pm when Brajkishore Brajesh (36), who contributed to two Hindi dailies from Bibhutipur block of Samastipur, was at his brick kiln. The assailants came in an auto-rickshaw and fired at Brajesh.

Samastipur SP Nawal Kishore Singh said: “Prima facie, it looks like a case of personal enmity possibly due to business interest.”