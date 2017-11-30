Top Stories
  • Journalist shot by bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur

Journalist shot by bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur

The journalist, identified as Naveen, reportedly died on the way while he was being taken to a hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 7:42 pm
Top News

A journalist reportedly succumbed to bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur area, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The journalist, identified as Naveen, reportedly died on the way while he was being taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 30: Latest News