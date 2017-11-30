Journalist shot by bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur

A journalist reportedly succumbed to bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur area, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The journalist, identified as Naveen, reportedly died on the way while he was being taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

