Journalist shot by bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 7:42 pm
A journalist reportedly succumbed to bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur’s Bilhaur area, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
The journalist, identified as Naveen, reportedly died on the way while he was being taken to a hospital.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd