Journalist shot at thrice in Ghaziabad, had sought police protection

Hours before he was shot at by unidentified assailants, a Ghaziabad-based journalist had asked a policeman — assigned to him after he told police that there was a Rs 10 lakh contract for his murder — to return home since he was “not going to step out all day”, police have said.

The journalist, identified as Anuj Chaudhary, works with TV channel Sahara Samay in Ghaziabad. Police said that the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Sunday when Chaudhary had stepped out of his residence. He was shot at at least thrice, and it appears to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishna said, “The attack on the journalist, prima facie, appears to be a case of personal enmity with some persons who live in the same area. We are investigating as per information that has been provided to us by the family. The accused will be arrested very soon. Anuj is still being treated in the hospital.”

Police added that four different teams had been formed to track down the accused. A police officer added that the injured journalist’s wife is a BSP councillor. “Right now, it is too soon to completely ignore other possible motives, such as political rivalries,” the officer said.

Police said Chaudhary had earlier approached them and said there was a Rs 10 lakh contract on his head.

Krishna said, “He had been provided a gunner, but since it was a Sunday, he had asked him to return home. No one else was injured in the attack.”

After the attack, Chaudhary was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar. A doctor said, “We have extracted two bullets from his arms and another from his stomach. He is being kept under observation, but is stable.”

His brother-in-law, Deepak said, “Amit was shot at outside his house around 7pm. There were five-six men in the group. He is being operated upon right now and we have been told that he is critical.” The accused fled the spot, police said. A case has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station.

