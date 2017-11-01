Journalist sent to judicial custody, says fear for life

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

A local court in Raipur on Tuesday sent senior journalist and Editors Guild member Vinod Verma to judicial custody after three days of police custody. Verma, arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from his home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of October 27, told the court that he is apprehensive about an attack on his life. The police did not seek an extension of remand.

Verma claims he was arrested since he has a “sex CD”, allegedly featuring Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat. Verma has been charged with extortion and criminal intimidation.

Munat has denied the allegation and on Saturday filed a police case against Verma and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for “maligning” his image.

Satish Verma, advocate for the journalist, told The Indian Express, “The police have not asked for further remand, which means that their investigation is now over. We have anyway looked to prove that the entire case is false and frivolous. The investigation side now has 60 days to file a chargesheet.”

Satish Verma said that the defence had moved applications before the court seeking increased protection in jail in view of a perceived threat against the journalist’s life. “These have been accepted by the court,” he added.

Congress leader Baghel told the media in Raipur that given that Vinod Verma had indicated he had more revelations to narrate, there is a threat to his life. “His food in jail can be poisoned,” Baghel claimed.

Baghel also accused the BJP of being hypocritical in its stance on the investigation, claiming that the CD is fake and at the same time demanding a CBI probe in the case.

Verma’s lawyer also said that while the option to apply for bail was available to his client, they were choosing against it in order to “send a message.” He said, “The message being sent is that there is nothing to be afraid of — that this is a fake and concocted case. Mr Verma is sending a message not just to the state government but also to the society at large through what is currently the best form of protest.”

