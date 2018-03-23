Journalist murder: SC closes plea against Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo) Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo)

With the CBI giving him a clean chit, the Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with the 2016 murder case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and served as Health Minister in the Grand Alliance government headed by Nitish Kumar. Ranjan, who worked with Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan district on May 13, 2016 while on his way back home from work. His wife Asha Ranjan had approached the apex court, seeking a probe against Tej Pratap after a photograph of him with one of the alleged killers, Mohammad Kaif, went public.

Perusing the plea, the court asked the CBI to look into the matter.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi and CBI advocate P K Dey told the bench that the agency “have not been able to link him with any criminal activity so far as the photograph and the transcript are concerned.”

They, however, submitted that CBI was “investigating into the matter with regard to the involvement of Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Javed, who are already in custody” in the case.

The court said, “In view of the aforesaid, we do not intend to keep this writ petition pending.”

It, however, granted liberty to Asha Ranjan to approach the appropriate court in case any thing incriminating came to light in the future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App