Journalist murder: CBI files chargesheet against Mohammad Shahabuddin

The CBI on Tuesday filed chargesheet against former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and six others in journalist Rajdev Ranjan murder case. Ranjan, who was the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead on May 13, 2016, while he was returning home after work. The chargesheet said Shahabuddin, who was in Siwan jail, conspired to eliminate Ranjan as he had been writing against him.

CBI’s investigating officer S K Rawat filed the chargesheet against the seven people in the special CBI court of Anupam Kumari under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of Arms Act.

Technically, this is a supplementary chargesheet as state police has already filed a chargesheet against six people under the same sections — Shahabuddin is the latest inclusion in the case. Those chargesheeted besides Shahabuddin are Azharuddin Beg alias Laddan Mian, Vijay Kumar Gupta. Rohit Kumar Soni, Rajesh Kumar, Rishu Kumar Jaiswal and Sonu Kumar Gupta.

Shahabuddin’s counsel Sharad Sinha told The Indian Express: “CBI has filed chargesheet against seven people. But the CBI does not have a strong case as it has several missing links”.

Rajdev Ranjan’s wife Asha Ranjan, on the other hand, said, “It is good that Mohammad Shahabuddin is among those chargesheeted. We have full faith in the judicial system.” Shahabuddin is currently in Tihar jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in a 2004 double murder case. The Patna High Court’s decision to grant him bail was challenged by the state government and Chandrakeshwar Prasad, father of the victims.

