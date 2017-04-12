Journalist moves SC against OSA charge in soldier suicide case

Roy Mathew (33), a native of Karuvelil in Ezhukon in Kollam district. Journalist Poonam Agrawal was also booked for abetting the suicide of Roy Mathew, after he was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment area. Roy Mathew (33), a native of Karuvelil in Ezhukon in Kollam district. Journalist Poonam Agrawal was also booked for abetting the suicide of Roy Mathew, after he was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment area.

Journalist Poonam Agarwal of the news website The Quint moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, contending that the Official Secrets Act (OSA) cannot be invoked for protecting “delinquent Army officers”. Agarwal, an associate editor at The Quint, shot a sting video in which Lance Naik Roy Mathew criticised the sahayak system in the Army. Following the release of the sting video, Lance Naik Mathew allegedly committed suicide. Agarwal has sought a probe into his death.

She was booked by Nashik police under sections of the OSA and those relating to criminal trespass and abetment to suicide under the IPC.

Challenging the FIR, Agarwal urged the apex court to issue suitable guidelines to prevent abuse of the OSA, which, the petition filed through advocate Anindita Pujari said, not only impinges upon fundamental rights but also journalistic freedom. She also sought directions for an appropriate inquiry into the alleged misuse of the sahayak system in the Army.

“The Army and its personnel, being citizens of India, are under equal constitutional obligation and duty to protect and promote a fair system of administration of justice through an unimpeded investigation and cannot be a party to its undermining and destruction in order to ward off scrutiny of any wrongdoings by its delinquent officers by journalists or responsible citizenry, by seeking to invoke draconian provisions of the OSA and the IPC,” said the plea.

The petition said a fair probe was being scuttled by invoking the OSA and the move would send out the message that exposure of misdeeds of delinquent Army officers would be visited with consequences so draconian that no one should dare to do so.

“The action of the Respondents (Army and Police) smacks of witchhunt and a clear motive to brush aside the real circumstances behind the unnatural death of Gunner Roy Mathew. Registration of an FIR against the petitioners amounts to violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner as a journalist,” the petition states.

Retired Army jawan Deep Chand, who ran the Army canteen in Nashik where the sting video was shot, is the co-petitioner with Agarwal. The FIR has arraigned him for allegedly letting Agarwal enter the canteen without proper authorisation.

Police found a diary from the abandoned barracks where Mathew’s body was found. The note in Malayalam said he feared he would have to face a court-martial. Police are awaiting the forensic report to confirm if the note was written by Mathew.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now