Journalist KJ Singh was stabbed 15 times, police wait for CCTV footage

Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The post-mortem of senior journalist Karan Jeet Singh has revealed that he was stabbed 15 times. He was stabbed in the chest, lower abdomen, right hand and throat. Karan Jeet’s mother Gurcharan Kaur was strangulated to death. She did not have any other injury marks on her body. Doctors who conducted the post-mortem in Mohali’s Civil Hospital said both Karan Jeet and Gurcharan appeared to have died between 2 am and 3 am on Saturday.

“There were multiple stab injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, presumably a hunter’s knife. He had four stab injuries in his lower abdomen. His throat was slit with the same weapon. Karan Jeet died due to excessive blood loss, the post-mortem examination revealed.

KJ Singh’s mother Gurcharan Kaur (92) (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) KJ Singh’s mother Gurcharan Kaur (92) (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Since Karan Jeet also had sharp cuts on his right hand, it appears that he might have struggled to prevent attack the him”, said Dr Parminderjit Singh who conducted the post-mortem.

Singh added that Gurcharan appeared to have been strangulated with bare hands. “There are some hand marks around her neck that indicate that the killer strangulated her,” he said.

Mohali police are trying to find out the motive behind the twin-murders. Police are waiting to retrieve CCTV footage from Karan Jeet’s neighbour’s house. “We learnt that a high-resolution CCTV camera is installed in the house of one of Karan Jeet’s neighbours. The occupants of the house were out of station. We have sought their help for retrieving the footage. They will return tomorrow,” one of the investigating police officers said.

“We are investigating certain leads. We hope to crack the case soon,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior SP, Mohali.

Mohali police had yet not found Karan Jeet’s missing Ford Ikon in which, police believe, the assailants might have escaped. Yesterday, Mohali police had claimed that they received inputs that the same car was spotted on NH-1 towards Ambala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App