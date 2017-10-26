Breakthrough in KJ Singh murder case: Police nab UP man speeding away in journalist’s car in Mohali

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September this year. Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September this year.

Mohali Police on Thursday claimed a major breakthrough in the murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur with the arrest of a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, who has been identified as Gaurav. Both KJ Singh and Kaur were found brutally murdered at their residence in Phase-3B2, Mohali on the night of September 22.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said a few weeks before the murder, KJ Singh had slapped Gaurav who used to sit in a park near KJ’s house and allegedly create a nuisance. Gaurav had been staying in a rented accommodation in Kajheri village for the last few months.

“Since he was arrested a few hours ago, we are yet to interrogate the accused thoroughly. We also need to find out if he executed the murders alone or whether he had any accomplices,” SSP Chahal told The Indian Express.

Mohali Police have also recovered KJ’s car that the accused was driving at the time when he was intercepted by a Police Control Room vehicle on the road leading to Mohali airport this afternoon. SSP Chahal said the accused had changed the registration number of the vehicle.

“For the last month or so, our PCR and other patrolling parties were placed on high alert. KJ’s vehicle’s description was also with them. One of the PCR teams intercepted this vehicle on the Sohana-Mohali road that leads to Mohali airport and began chasing it. Though Gaurav tried to speed away, he was intercepted and detained by PCR personnel. On checking the vehicle, they also found a vehicle-service slip in KJ Singh’s name. They alerted the police station concerned and that is how we caught hold of the prime accused in the case,” SSP Chahal added.

Police also claimed to have recovered a television set that was stolen from KJ’s residence. KJ Singh’s ATM card was also recovered.

According to the police, the accused told them that on the night intervening September 22-23, he reached KJ’s residence at about 10.30 pm.

“He entered KJ’s residence by scaling a low-height boundary wall. He rang the door bell twice and then took cover in the dark. When KJ opened the door, the accused first assaulted him. Since KJ was tall and well-built, a scuffle took place. The accused was carrying a knife with which he stabbed KJ Singh multiple times, dragged his body to the bedroom and then slit his throat. Since KJ’s mother was also present in the house at that time, the accused killed her as well. Later, he stole the television – kept it in KJ’s car – and escaped,” one of the investigating police officers told The Indian Express.

