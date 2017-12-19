Journalist J Dey murder case: Court examines expert from United States

The CBI court framed charges against gangster Chhota Rajan in the case last year. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) The CBI court framed charges against gangster Chhota Rajan in the case last year. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

A CBI court at Mumbai on Tuesday heard the deposition of a scientific expert from the US via a video link in connection with the 2011 killing of journalist J Dey.

“Edward Burns, an expert, deposed before the court. He had compared the actual image of the bike used in the killing with its CCTV footage, and he told the court that both carried resemblance,” special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said.

The image-comparison technology was being used for the first time to corroborate evidence, he added.

The prosecution on Tuesday completed the examination of its witnesses. It examined a total of 154 witnesses.

Dey, a veteran crime journalist, was shot dead in suburban Powai on June 11, 2011, while he was on his way home.

The CBI court framed charges against gangster Chhota Rajan in the case last year.

The agency claimed that Rajan had the veteran crime reporter killed because he was miffed with some articles written by Dey, and also because a planned book of Dey portrayed Rajan as a ‘chindi’ (petty) criminal.

Rajan was arrested at the Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25, 2015, and was later deported to India.

