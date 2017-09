Section 144 was imposed in West Tripura and Khowai on Wednesday after a journalist was hacked to death while covering clashes between the members of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad, reported ANI.

The state government has ordered inquiry into the death of the journalist. “It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly,” said minister Bhanu Lal Saha.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd