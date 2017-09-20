Journalist hacked to death in Tripura, section 144 imposed

journalists protesting outside Tripura CM’s residence. (Photo: ANI) journalists protesting outside Tripura CM’s residence. (Photo: ANI)

Section 144 was imposed in West Tripura and Khowai on Wednesday after a journalist was hacked to death while covering clashes between the members of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad, reported ANI.

The state government has ordered inquiry into the death of the journalist. “It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly,” said minister Bhanu Lal Saha.

Superintendent of Police of West district, Abhijit Saptarshi informed that Santanu Bhowmick, a journalist working for ‘Dinrat’ news channel, was covering the agitation and road blockade by the IPFT at Mandai when he was hit from behind and kidnapped.

Later, Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and was taken to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said. Tripura Health Minister Badal Chowdhury condemned the killing. Also, State Information Minister Bhanulal Saha visited the hospital.

The SP further informed that the situation at Mandai was tense. Prohibitory orders under section 144 were already in effect in the area and more police forces was being rushed to the tensed area, he said.

Over a hundred activists of the Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP) were , on Tuesday, injured in a clash with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) at Chhankhola area of Khowai district. Khowai Superintendent of Police Nagendra Debbarma told reporters that the clash took place when the Parishad supporters assembled at the bus stand at Khowai town to travel to Agartala for a GMP rally.

The IPFT workers attacked the GMP activists with sticks and iron rods and injured at least 118 of them, six seriously, and damaged at least 15 buses. Personnel from the Tripura State Rifles and Assam Rifles were deployed in sensitive areas of the district and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Tulashikhar and Rajnagar apprehending breach of peace, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

