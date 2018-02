Anjani Maurya’s body was found on Friday morning, police said. (Representational) Anjani Maurya’s body was found on Friday morning, police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old scribe was on Friday found dead in Utraula police station area in Balrampur, police said.

Anjani Maurya, who worked with a Hindi newspaper published from Lucknow, had left home yesterday and did not return.

His body was recovered this morning, SP Pramod Kumar said.

A preliminary inquiry found that his family was embroiled in a land dispute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App