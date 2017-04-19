Journalist deposes in J Dey murder: ‘received call from Chhota Rajan’

DEPOSING IN the J Dey murder case, a senior television journalist claimed on Tuesday that in a phone conversation, gangster Chhota Rajan claimed responsibility for Dey’s murder.

The journalist claimed that on July 1, 2011, he had received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Nana (Chhota Rajan) and asked the journalist whether he would be recording the phone call. The journalist told him that he would take notes and that the news channel would decide on whether or not to air it.

According to the journalist, Rajan had told him that Dey had “crossed the limit”. “Rajan told me that he (Dey) was publishing incorrect news and maligning him. When I asked him why he targeted a journalist as he was only doing his duty, to which Rajan said that if a journalist crosses his boundary then he should be ready to face the consequences,” the journalist said.

In the conversation which lasted around 30 minutes, Rajan allegedly also told the journalist that he did not have any guilt about the murder. The journalist asked him whether Rajan had asked the accused shooters to surrender. Rajan denied it. By the time the phone call was made, some of the accused in the case including the alleged shooters were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

During the cross-examination of the journalist by advocates Santosh Deshpande and Prakash Shetty, the journalist was asked whether he had any recording of the phone call. The journalist told the court that he only had made notes but had not been able to show it to the police as he had not maintained them.

On being asked by Deshpande, whether he had done any voice identification course to surely say the person who called was Rajan, the journalist replied in the negative. The defence advocates also suggested that as the news channel was apprehensive about legal complications, it had aired the story by saying that the person who called was “claiming to be Rajan”.

Dey, a senior journalist with city tabloid Mid-Day, was shot dead on June 11, 2011. The CBI claims the murder took place at the behest of Rajan, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

