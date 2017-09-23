Journalist bodies condemn Tripura scribe murder

Shantanu Bhowmick (Source: Facebook) Shantanu Bhowmick (Source: Facebook)

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) and journalist bodies Friday condemned the murder of Tripura journalist Shantanu Bhowmick. Bhowmick was murdered on September 20 while covering a political clash between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura and the Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad.

The INS has demanded the Tripura government make sure that those who attacked Bhowmick are brought to book. On behalf of the “entire print media fraternity” of the country, Akila Urankar, the president of the INS, condemned the “senseless slaying” of Bhowmick, “whilst he was discharging his professional duties”.

Urankar asked the government of Tripura to ensure that journalists do not feel threatened while reporting. She asked the state’s government to “put in place mechanisms that will ensure journalists are able to perform their duties without fear or hindrance”.

The Press Council of India (PCI) also took note of the brutal killing of Bhowmick and sought a report from the state. In a letter marked to the Chief Secretary, state Home Secretary, state Director-General of Police and the SP of West Tripura, PCI secretary Vibha Bhargava wrote that “since the matter prima-facie affects free functioning of the press,” the council views the killing with “concern”.

PCI chairman Justice C K Prasad, the letter said, had taken suo motu cognizance of the case, and asked the state government to file a report within two weeks. It asked the state to “share the facts of the case” and any other information the state has or wants to share, Bhargava told The Indian Express.

A condolence and protest meeting was held at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting was called by the Press Club, Indian Women Press Corps, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India.

In a joint statement, the journalist bodies said they had adopted a resolution in view of the “unceasing attacks on journalists in the form of murderous assaults, threats of physical harm, threats of violence on social media, rampant misogyny and retrenchment”.

The bodies said such attacks on journalists are a “worrying trend and unacceptable in a democracy”. They demanded that in all the states where journalists have been attacked, the governments need to take “exemplary… action” against those involved in killing and intimidating members of the press. They demanded that the state government provide adequate compensation to Bhowmick’s family.

