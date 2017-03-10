Jorhat basin has 10 million tonne oil reserve: ONGC

In Tripura, there are gas reserves and 3-D survey has been initiated in two wells in North Tripura. (Representational image) In Tripura, there are gas reserves and 3-D survey has been initiated in two wells in North Tripura. (Representational image)

The total reserve of the ONGC’s Jorhat basin has been estimated at ten million tonne oil, a company official said here today. The daily production is around 350 to 400 tonnes and so far more than 90 per cent of the estimated target of .96 million tonnes for 2016-17 has been achieved, ONGC Director (Onshore) V P Mahawar told reporters here. “After a considerable time of nearly three years, we have found reserves during exploration in the Safiayum and Dayalpur areas of Jorhat basin and production began in the last two months,” he said. Asked about exploration in Nagaland, which has been halted due to opposition from certain quarters, he said that talks were being held at the ministerial level to resolve the issue.

“The wells have been abandoned, but there is possibility of exploration and production and we are serious about operations in Nagaland. We’ll, however, proceed only when we get the go-ahead from the ministry,” he added.

In Tripura, there are gas reserves and 3-D survey has been initiated in two wells in North Tripura and two rigs are expected to reach the state soon.

In Arunachal Pradesh, however, the progess has not been good. Though gas reserves are available, more exploration is required, Mahawar said.