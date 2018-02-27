Jordan king’s three-day visit begins today

  • Associate Sponsor
King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, a 41st generation direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, is known for his global initiative to fight radicalisation and terrorism.

A special address on Islamic heritage and promoting moderation will be a major highlight of the Jordanian king’s three-day visit here beginning on Tuesday, during which both sides will look to expand ties in a range of key areas including defence and security.

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, a 41st generation direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, is known for his global initiative to fight radicalisation and terrorism. He is also the custodian of the Al-Aqsa mosque, among the holiest Islamic sites, located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

India considers Jordan an “oasis of stability and harmony” in conflict-ridden West Asia and New Delhi would like to deepen bilateral ties with the country during the king’s visit, sources said, adding both sides will also look to finalise
a framework for defence cooperation.

