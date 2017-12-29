Jordan King to visit India next year to boost ties

Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, Tuesday. (AP Photo) Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit India next year to boost ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of intelligence and security cooperation, its Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday. Safadi said the relations between India and Jordan go back many decades, adding that these were good but “nowhere near potential”.

“Ties can be better. And we want to make them better. This is the priority for his Majesty King Abdullah II, who is looking forward to his visit here next year. He wants to see expanded ties in every field — trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and intelligence and security cooperation as we face the common enemy of terrorism and extremism,” he said, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

When asked about the possible dates of the visit, Safadi said officials of the two countries were working on it. Safadi also batted for an increased role for India in the Middle East. He said Jordan strongly supports a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine issue with Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, as it is the “root cause” for instability in the region. He said terrorism, lack of opportunity, weak governance, conflicts and civil wars are depriving the region and its people of their right to live in peace and prosperity.

