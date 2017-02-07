Jolly LLB2: Bombay HC orders cuts, Jaipur court summons actors

A still from Jolly LLB 2. A still from Jolly LLB 2.

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court Monday ordered four cuts in upcoming Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 2.

A division bench headed by Justice S S Shinde passed the order after the amicus curiae — a three-member committee — appointed by the high court to review the film said its contents were “defamatory” to the lawyers’ profession and would be a “contempt of court”.

The report also said a scene in which “a male protagonist who goes to the dais, delivers a dialogue and signals the client objectionably, who in turn commits the act of throwing a shoe at the judge” undermines the dignity of lawyers and courts.

The director of the film has given an undertaking that the four scenes found to be objectionable will be deleted.

The court had ordered constitution of the committee after Nanded-based advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare filed a plea, saying that the film portrays the Indian legal system in a bad light. Following this, producers of the film moved the Supreme Court, which declined to take up the matter and asked the committee appointed by the high court to review it.

Meanwhile, a Jaipur court summoned actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor and Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor after a petition was filed, accusing them of ridiculing the lawyer community through the movie. The petition, filed by Jaipur resident and advocate Tikam Chand Sharma, 33, said the movie showed lawyers in poor light.

Hearing the plea Monday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Sen said prima facie, it appeared that the accused intentionally filmed dialogues which hurt prestige of the court and lawyers. Registering a case under IPC’s Section 500 (defamation), the court has summoned the three through Mumbai police commissioner on March 3.