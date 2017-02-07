Jolly LLB 2 producer withdraws SC petition, says it accepts Bombay HC order on cuts

A still from Jolly LLB 2. (Representational) A still from Jolly LLB 2. (Representational)

The producers of Akshay Kumar starring Jolly LLB 2, Fox Star Audio India, on Tuesday withdrew its petition from the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court order that asked the filmmakers to remove four scenes from the film. The producers of the film said they have agreed to the four cuts in the film as ordered by the High Court.

The three-member committee appointed by the High Court to review the film said the content of the film “defames” lawyers and constitutes as “contempt of court”. The division bench, headed by Justice S S Shinde, passed the order Monday after the committee reviewed the film. Nanded-based advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare had filed a plea in the court, saying the film shows the legal system in the country in a bad light, following which, Fox Star India moved the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a Jaipur court has summoned actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor and Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor on March 3 after a petition was filed by a Jaipur advocate, Tikam Chand Sarma, accusing them of ridiculing the lawyer community through the movie. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Sen, after hearing the plea, said that it appears the accused intentionally filmed dialogues that hurt the prestige of the court and lawyers. A case has been registered under IPC Section 500 (defamation).

