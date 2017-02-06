Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble, Jaipur court summons Akshay Kumar

A still from Jolly LLB 2. A still from Jolly LLB 2.

A Jaipur court on Monday summoned actor Akshay Kumar for his role in movie Jolly LL.B 2, asking the actor to appear before court on March 10. The petitioner had stated that certain scenes in the movie Jolly LL.B 2 depict the profession of lawyer in a bad light. Jolly LL.B 2, which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB, is a comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.

Earlier, a similar plea was filed against the film in the Bombay High Court after which a three-member panel was formed to review the film. Ajaykumar Waghmare, the petitioner of the case had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging that certain scenes in the movie depict the judiciary and the legal professional in a bad light, following which the High Court formed the committee to watch the movie and submit a report on the same. Waghmare has also asked the court to drop the word LLB from the title of the movie.

