Jokihat bypoll results: Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at Nitish Kumar, JD(U) hits back

Tejashwi Yadav said, “Has your conscience woken up yet or is it still sleeping for fear of (Narendra) Modi? Why are you quiet, uncle?” (PTI photo) Tejashwi Yadav said, “Has your conscience woken up yet or is it still sleeping for fear of (Narendra) Modi? Why are you quiet, uncle?” (PTI photo)

In the wake of the Jokihat Assembly bypolls, the JD(U) and RJD are engaged in a war of words after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

While the ruling JD(U) advised RJD’s Tejashwi to “maintain decorum of language”, the opposition party said, JD(U) was envious of Tejashwi’s growing stature.

On Friday, Tejashwi had said in a press statement on his party’s WhatsApp group for the media: “Ka Nitish ChachhaJi. Antartma abhiyo jaglo ki na ki abhiyo Modiji ke dar se sutle rahi? Chup kahe bade chachcha? Bachwa te sab chunav jitauata. Kahan gael tohar chamak? Ab samajh ki aael ki 2015 me kekra naam ke vote milal rahi. E te trailer hae, film banki ba (How are you doing, uncle Nitish? Has your conscience woken up yet or is it still sleeping for fear of (Narendra) Modi? Why are you quiet, uncle? A novice like me has been winning polls. Where has your shining face gone? Now you should realise on whose face the Grand Alliance won the 2015 polls. This is just the beginning, the entire film is yet to unfold).”

JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar told The Sunday Express: “Is this the language used by a former Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition in Assembly? Lalu Prasad never used such foul language for Nitish Kumar, who never lost sight of decorum of language. RJD must not go gaga over two-three bypoll wins.”

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewary said: “Recent bypoll victories have put a stamp on the growing stature of Tejashwi. JD(U)’s desperation is showing.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App