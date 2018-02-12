Joint statement: India, UAE condemn use of terror as State policy

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to soldiers of UAE at Wahat Al Karama, in Abu Dhabi. PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to soldiers of UAE at Wahat Al Karama, in Abu Dhabi.

INDIA ON Sunday got the United Arab Emirates to use the oft-repeated phrase to define Pakistan establishment’s role in conducting cross-border terrorism in India, as both nations said in a joint statement that they reiterate their condemnation for efforts “by States to use terrorism as instrument of State policy”.

This is the stock phrase used by India in almost all its documents and pronouncements on Pakistan establishment’s role in terrorism emanating out of its territory and directed at India. This is the first time, the UAE has used the phrase, signalling increasing convergence of views on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“They reiterated their condemnation for efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries, or to use terrorism as instrument of State policy,” the joint statement said on Sunday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE, where he held talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The statement is an upgrade from the January 2017 joint statement, which was issued during the Crown Prince’s visit to India for Republic Day celebrations.

The 2017 statement had said, “The two sides condemned efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries.”

Sunday’s joint statement said the two leaders “expressed strong condemnation of extremism and terrorism in all forms and manifestations, irrespective of who the perpetrators are and of their motivations”.

“They further deplored efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues and pointed out the responsibility of all states to control the activities of the so-called ‘non-state actors’, and to cut all support to terrorists operating and perpetrating terrorism from their territories against other states. The two leaders agreed that resolute and credible steps must be taken to eliminate safe havens and sanctuaries that provide shelter to terrorists and their activities,” it said.

It underlined that as diverse societies, India and the UAE exemplify as “credible models against the tendencies of extremism and radicalism”. Appreciating the existing cooperation in this area, both sides “resolved to deepen cooperation on combating extremism and further strengthen their efforts in countering terrorism”, it said.

They resolved to continue to work together towards adoption of India’s proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the United Nations. This has been one of the sore points, where the definition of terrorism has become the bone of contention for many countries.

However, unlike in 2017, there was no mention of the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks or the attacks on UAE diplomats in Afghanistan.

