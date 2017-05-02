Joint Secretary-Rank Officers: 21 bureaucrats transferred, J&K’s chief poll officer gets central post

IN A major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Monday ordered appointments of 21 joint secretaries across departments, including Jammu & Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu. Shantmanu has been appointed Development Commissioner in the Union Textiles Ministry for a period of five years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. Gujarat’s Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala, a 1989-IAS officer, was appointed joint secretary (JS) in the DoPT. Senior bureaucrat Anil Srivastava, who is at present joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be Advisor, Niti Aayog. Srivastava, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, will hold the post till February 14, 2019, the order said.

Upma Srivastava has been appointed new JS in the Civil Aviation Ministry in Srivastava’s place. Nidhi Chhibber will be JS in the Defence Ministry. Jatindra Nath Swain has been appointed JS, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. K Vinayak Rao, an officer of the Indian Railway Accounts Service, has been appointed Member (Finance) in Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Madhu Ranjan Kumar and Pramod Kumar Pathak have been appointed JS in Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Ayush, respectively. Kamlesh Chaturvedi and P K Borthakur will be JS in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

K Rajaraman has been named JS, Department of Expenditure while Pramod Kumar Tiwari will be JS in Department of Food and P Public Distribution. Meera Ranjan Tshering, an officer of Indian Postal Service, will be JS and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Women and Child Development. Sarita Mittal, an officer of Central Secretariat Service, will be JS, Department of Health Research.

Alok Saxena will be JS, Department of Health and Family Welfare, D K Sekar has been appointed Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (Chennai) and Chhavi Jha will be JS, National Commission for Women. Jha has been appointed in place of Vandana Gupta, who has been sent back to her cadre — Indian Post and Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service — before completion of her tenure.

Aastha Saxena Khatwani will be JS, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Murugan Arumugam Inbarasu has been named JS, Department of Atomic Energy (Mumbai) and Shishir Sinha will be Deputy Director General, UIDAI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now